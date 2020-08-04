SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — An off-duty deputy and friend who were out just enjoying an afternoon boating in the Delta were in the right place at the right time and saved three peoples’ lives.

Back on July 26, California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says the pair were out along the Delta somewhere in San Joaquin County when they heard a shriek. They turned toward the bank and saw that side-by-side ATV had somehow driven over an embankment and flipped over into the water.

Three people were riding on the ATV, including a 12-year-old.

The pair turned their boat to the crash scene. Once near, both jumped into the water and went to work.

One of the riders had suffered severe injuries to his arm and leg. The deputy – who works with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department – surmised that the injuries were life-threatening, so he quickly put together a makeshift tourniquet out of life vests and PVC pipe.

As they learned later, officials say the tourniquets saved the rider’s life.

The two other riders were face down in the water, still strapped into the ATV. The deputy’s friend was able to unlatch the seatbelts and pull them to safety.

It’s unclear what led to the ATV crashing.