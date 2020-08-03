PITTSBURGH (CBS13) — The USDA is issuing a public health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic.

The recall affects multiple beef and chicken ready-to-eat products containing diced green chilies.

According to the USDA, Sun Valley Farms has issued a recall for those chilies because they may contain hard pieces of plastic or other “extraneous material.”

The plastic is a choking hazard and has the potential to damage teeth and gums.

The products were shipped nationwide under José Olé, Casa Mamita and Walmart’s Great Value Brand.

They have establishment numbers of “EST 5590,” “P5590” or “EST. 17417” printed on the packaging above the expiration date.

This is the full list of the products released by the USDA:

19.2-oz. carton containing 16 pieces labeled as “Great Value Flour Chicken Taquitos Tortillas Stuffed with All White Chicken Meat & Monterey Jack Cheese” with a best if used by date of “11 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

20-oz carton containing 20 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA BEEF TAQUITOS ROLLED IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

22.5-oz carton containing 15 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA CHICKEN AND CHEESE TAQUITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel

15-oz. carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” or “18 JUL 2021,” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

20-oz. carton containing 20 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

22.5-oz carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “09 JUL 2021,” “14 JUL 2021” or “17 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

55.5-oz carton containing 37 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ VALUE PACK TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

60-oz. carton containing 60 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “9 JUL 2021” or “10 JUL 2021,” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

5-oz. individual plastic bag containing “JOSÉ OLÉ CHIMICHANGAS LOADED BEEF NACHO” with a best by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “EST. 17417” printed on the label.

The USDA says you shouldn’t eat these products and should instead throw them out or ask for a return.

For more information on the recall, visit the USDA Website