STOCKTON (CBS13) – A missing sailor now presumed dead following a 40-hour search after a marine training mishap near San Diego was from Stockton, a family friend confirmed to CBS13.

The United States Marine Corps is saying that the search for the seven marines and the sailor was called off Sunday and they are presumed dead.

The First Expeditionary Force for the Marine Corps suffered a mishap with an amphibious assault vehicle training exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island in which the eight individuals went missing on Thursday.

In total, 15 marines and Christopher Gnem, 22, were on board the vehicle during the exercise.

The Marine Corps division at Camp Pendleton in Southern California also confirmed Gnem’s identity and involvement in the accident in a press release sent out on Sunday night.

The press release said Gnem was a hospital corpsman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU.

One marine was previously declared dead. Eight in total were rescued and two were taken to local hospitals.

Gnem’s friend said the sailor was a 2016 graduate of Lincoln High School who loved basketball and judo.

Other social media posts had comments regarding how Gnem was a young man who was caring, funny, humble and always smiling.