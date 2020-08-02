ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Students in the Elk Grove Unified School District aren’t the only ones experiencing butterflies for the beginning of the school year. Parents are too, as the new school year beginning on Monday will unfold at home.

“It’s so much stuff, we’re concerned about it,” said Harumi Kim, a district parent. “For now, I’m struggling – how to open this or that kind of stuff.”

Kim’s daughter Mai begins second grade on Monday at Arlene Hein Elementary – only with the campus closed and through distance learning.

Kim says her daughter’s teacher has been emailing to introduce herself, but there are still many questions heading into day one of the new school year.

“She said that she hasn’t gotten her personal email from the school district, and so she cannot set up so much stuff right now,” Kim said.

Starting Monday, the district will be handing out a survey to parents for input on distance learning, learning loss, and mental, social and emotional health.

Elk Grove Unified was the first in the Sacramento area to close down over COVID-19 concerns when a student at one campus tested positive for the virus.

Now it will be among the first to begin distance learning in the 2020 school year.

“We’re going to need to help each other to make it through,” Kim said.