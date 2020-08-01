SSPCA
sspca.org
Shay Colorway
shaycolorway@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/shaycolorway/
TikTok @shaycolorway
It’s On! Facebook Live Fashion Fundraiser
TODAY (8/1) on National Girlfriends Day
benefitting Dress for Success
http://www.facebook.com/itsonshop/live
Cameron Park Corvette Club
http://www.cameronparkcorvettes.org/about_our_club.htm
visitingangels.com/goldcountry
Eskaton.org-placerville
Buffalo Black Brotherhood
7475 Murray Drive Suite 6 Stockton, Ca 95210
Instagram: @buffalo_black
https://www.facebook.com/buffaloblackbrotherhood/
N9NE
2018 Pacific Avenue, Stockton Ca 95204
stocktonn9ne@gmail.com
IG: @stockton.n9ne
vintagen9ne.com
Taqueria Mis Compadres
2101 Sylvan Ave Suite 103-104,
Modesto, CA 95355
A Touch of Understanding
https://www.touchofunderstanding.org/
Pray With Me Sac
West Steps of the Capitol
Noon
916.422.4962
https://www.praywithmesac.org/
Girl Gang Craft
@girlgangcraft
http://www.girlgangcraft.com
Reality Games
Krakow, Poland
facebook.com/LandlordGO/ (Landlord GO! Facebook page)
reality.co (company website)
Janel Dyan, Inc.
@janel_dyan
http://www.janeldyan.com