HAPPY 105TH BIRTHDAY, MARINE!Ashley is with US Marine Corps, Major Bill celebrating his 105th Birthday! Happy Birthday, Sir! And thank you for your service!

15 hours ago

National Gal Pal DayCelebrate your gal pals! Julissa shows us how to celebrate your gal pals with style and class!

15 hours ago

Operation BackpackHelp kids get school supplies before the new school year begins

15 hours ago

The Golden Bear Restaurant and BarMissing the State Fair food? Don't worry, The Golden Bear has fair food for you!

16 hours ago

Glam Brows EstheticsJulissa shows us how Glam Brows takes their services outside so you can get your eyebrows perfect!

16 hours ago