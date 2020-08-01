SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County officially surpassed 10,000 reported cases of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic as of Saturday, and California surpassed 500,000 overall cases.

The county added an additional 196 cases to the overall count on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 10,016. Nine deaths were also added bringing the county’s coronavirus death count to 142.

As of Friday, there were 281 hospitalized patients battling COVID-19 with 91 patients in the ICU.

Here are the coronavirus statistics reported by the county regarding the various areas within the county:

Sacramento has an overall case count of 6,279 with 91 deaths.

Elk Grove has an overall case count of 1,014 with 8 deaths.

Galt has 394 overall cases with 4 deaths.

Citrus Heights has 386 overall cases with 10 deaths.

Rancho Cordova has 380 overall cases and 7 deaths.

Folsom has 194 overall cases with 3 deaths.

Isleton has 26 overall cases and 0 deaths.

Unincorporated areas within the county have a total case count of 1,255 with 19 deaths.

Of those 10,000+ cases, the county said on its COVID-19 dashboard that it is “likely” nearly 6,500 patients have recovered.

Of the overall count, the county is reporting that 1,186 cases reside within the 65 and over age group, 1,819 cases are among those aged 50 to 64, 6,177 cases are among those aged 18-49, and 829 cases are among those 17 and under. Five cases are of unknown ages.

Males account for 4,662 cases and females account for 5,342. Twelve cases are unknown.

California also reached another milestone on Friday night as the total number of cases statewide surpassed 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.