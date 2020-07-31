LOOMIS (CBS13) – A man who was wanted out of Washoe County, Nevada was taken into custody after allegedly running from deputies during a traffic stop in Placer County.

On early Tuesday morning, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of Taylor Road, in Loomis that was being driven by 27-year old Joseph Devin Williams of Sparks, Nevada.

After Williams pulled over, he allegedly ran from the vehicle. Deputies in the area set a perimeter searched for Williams. He was eventually found by K-9 Axel and, after a struggle with deputies, was taken into custody, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Williams had active warrants out of Plumas County, and a felony no-bail warrant for a parole violation from Washoe County.

While searching Williams’ vehicle, deputies reportedly found brass knuckles, methamphetamine, a stolen driver’s license, and stolen credit and debit cards.

Williams was arrested on charges of possession of an unlawful weapon, identity theft, possession of stolen property, resisting/delaying/obstructing, and possession of methamphetamine.