Masks Now
Masks Now via MasksNow.org/donate for more information on donating to the cause
Also CreatedforCrisis.org for more information on labeling and safety
To join and for more information” MasksNow/Sacramento on Facebook
Also:
maryedeleonedd@gmail.com to donate materials. Materials donated may also be shared with other Masks Now regions in need as regions collaborate on many requests.
If people want to be involved or need masks, they can text ‘masks’ to 50409 for more information
Sons Farm Fresh
1936 East F St
Oakdale
(209) 988-3901
https://www.facebook.com/sonsfarmfresh/
SMART & FINAL
https://www.smartandfinal.com/
The Alley
3700 Countryside Drive
Turlock
209-850-1222
http://www.tenpinfun.com
instagram@tenpinfuncenter
Facebook/TenPinFunCenter
Door Dash – search Deadwood Social / Ten Pin.
Coyote Bar & Kitchen
185 Placerville Road, Folsom
Website: CoyoteBK.com
Facebook: CoyoteBarandKitchen
Instagram: CoyoteBarKitchen
Virtual Paint Party with Creatively Carrie
Jul 31, 2020 at 06:00 pm – 08:00 pm
Admission $10
Insta: @creativelycarriep
PHOONG LAW CORP
1-866-GOT-PAIN
PhoongLaw.com
Glam Brow Esthetics
@glambytrevin
(916) 247-1283
the Go-To-Girlfriend
https://www.thegotogirlfriend.com/