ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Bryce Jessup, the former president of William Jessup University, has died at age 83.

Jessup was on a fishing trip in Yosemite Thursday when he reportedly died of a heart attack, according to a statement on the University’s website.

Jessup served as President of the university, which used to be San Jose Bible College and San Jose Christian College, for 25 years. He’s credited with moving the university to its permanent home in Rocklin.

Bryce was said to be an influential leader in the Bay Area pastoral community, the Billy Graham Crusade, and ethnic reconciliation groups.

He is survived by his wife, Jo, who he was married to for 64 years.