STOCKTON (CBS13) – The City of Stockton announced on Thursday that no-cost temporary outdoor permits are being offered so that businesses offering personal care services such as barbershops and nail salons can operate outside.

Businesses that obtain a permit can operate outdoors on city-owned property, parking lots and other outdoor spaces that are controlled by the applying business.

“Changing requirements have been difficult for local business owners,” Assistant Economic Development Director Janice Miller said. “The option of offering services outdoors presents its own challenges, but the City can assist by helping with creative solutions that are flexible and responsive, and allow business owners and operators to focus on the health and safety of operating a business.”

The City said the offering of such permits was made possible through a local emergency order issued allowing for outdoor services. Eligible services include hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and body waxing. Social distancing, face coverings, hygiene, sanitation efforts are required to ensure customer and employee safety.

Those applying must complete and sign the permit application form, attach photographs and/or drawings of the proposed space that will be occupied by the business, and provide proof of insurance before submitting the application to the Community Development Department.

Requirements such as including accessibility information and hours of operation are listed on the permit form.

“We implemented a Temporary Local Emergency Order for Outdoor Dining in early June and now many local restaurants offer outdoor seating in addition to take-out and curbside pick-up,” said Stephanie Ocasio, assistant director of Community Development. “We can issue temporary outdoor permits for personal care services quickly, often electronically, and at no cost to the business, allowing businesses to provide services under the State and County Orders.”