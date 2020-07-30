SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two men have pleaded guilty to filing false FEMA claims, both claiming to be the owners of the same vacant home damaged in the deadly Camp Fire.

Daniel Connelly, 55, from Forest Ranch, claimed the house was his primary residence and received a $2,663 payout. According to court documents, Connelly had vacated the Paradise residence months before the fire after a bank started eviction proceedings. Officials say at the time of the fire, the house was empty and up for sale.

Patrick Prigmore, a 54-year-old from Redding, claimed he owned the same house and received $12,837 in payment for rental assistance and replacement of personal property. Prigmore also received approximately nine months of free housing in a FEMA trailer.

Court documents reveal Prigmore had never lived at the Paradise address. He reportedly submitted counterfeit utility bills in his application for FEMA benefits.

Both could face up to 30 years behind bars and fines up to $250,000.