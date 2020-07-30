FOLSOM (CBS13) – Three men were arrested in Folsom over the weekend after police allegedly found a gun and drugs in the men’s possession.

On Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Blue Ravine Road near Crossing Way on a vehicle with expired registration tags. The occupants were contacted and identified as Kiara Wade, 30, of Sacramento; Damon Wade, 47, of Sacramento, and Anthony Atterberry, 28, of Folsom. Kiara Wade is a previously convicted felon. Damon Wade is on probation. Atterberry was later determined to have an active felony warrant, according to a Folsom Police Department statement.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a backpack containing identification belonging to Atterberry. Inside the backpack, they found ammunition and a bag full of a white powdery substance. Atterberry allegedly tried to run away but was stopped by officers.

Officers say they found a loaded gun in Kiara Wade’s waistband. He was placed under arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Damon Wade was placed under arrest for violating the terms of his probation. Atterberry was placed under arrest on charges of possession of a narcotic, providing a false name, resisting arrest, and having an outstanding felony warrant.