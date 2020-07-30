SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family was left shaken up after a driver crashes their vehicle into their home and then ran off.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of Las Palmas and Norwood avenues in Sacramento.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but that could have easily not been the case, as a child was sleeping near where the crash happened.

The child of the mother is calling on the person responsible to come forward.

“Thank God that my son is OK,” she said. “Whoever did this, you should come and take fully responsible for it.”

It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash into the home. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police.