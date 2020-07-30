SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Lawmakers will hold a hearing over the Employment Development Department (EDD) backlog Wednesday as a new report shows the magnitude of the problem.

EDD was hit with a tidal wave of jobless-benefit claims when the coronavirus shut down the state’s economy. Almost 9 million Californians filed claims.

ALSO: Coronavirus Unemployment: EDD Pawning Off People With Problems On Lawmakers?

From day one, Governor Newsom pledged to improve the system, but a new report shows 1 million applications are hung up right now because the state is requesting more information from people before approving them.