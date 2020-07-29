California State Fair Digital Festival
http://www.calexpostatefair.com

Keely Hersh, owner of Right at Home Interiors
Office and drapery workroom is in her home in Placerville.
She decorates homes in El Dorado Hills, Placerville and Folsom mostly, but with virtual designs she can help clients, anywhere.
http://www.rightathomeinteriors.com
http://www.facebook.com/RightAtHomeInteriorDesign
http://www.instagram.com/rightathomeinteriors

Pigtails & Crewcuts

Sacramento-Natomas, California


Wednesdays & Saturdays 9am – 2pm (subject to change, please check website)
916-514-9582
@pigtailsnatomas FB and IG

Folsom Taphouse
25005 Blue Ravine Rd #140, Folsom California
Folsomtaphouse.com Facebook, Instagram

MJ’s Project
http://build.mjsproject.org/

Comments

Leave a Reply