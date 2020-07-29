VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The Vacaville city council will allow certain businesses to operate at city-owned properties.

Businesses like gyms, places of worship, and barbershops in 29 California counties were told to cease indoor operations on July 13. That meant some businesses with outdoor space nearby could continue to operate, but others without that space were left without options.

Those businesses are now permitted to use parks, vacant areas, and vacant private parking lots to work.

City leaders admit there will be a learning curve but all agree serving customers and clients outdoors will give everyone a taste of what they have to offer.

The city also says it will suspend parking requirements.