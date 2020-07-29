LOOMIS (CBS13) – A woman is under arrest for allegedly breaking into a storage unit in Loomis and stealing a laptop.

On the morning of July 24, two suspects, 35-year old Mikayla Baldridge of Loomis and a male accomplice, reportedly broke into a storage unit. The male then stole a laptop and the two left, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s department statement.

Through an investigation, deputies say they determined that one suspect was Baldridge. She was eventually located along with the stolen laptop. She was arrested on charges of burglary, conspiracy, and for an outstanding warrant in Sacramento County.

The male suspect is still at large.