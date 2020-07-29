SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Raley’s grocery store employees who’ve stuck through it during recent months are getting a bonus.

The company announced Wednesday that all hourly and store, distribution center, pharmacy, production bakery, and support center team members are getting what the company calls an appreciation award.

Full-time employees will get $500 and part-time employees will get $250.

“We are grateful for our team members and pleased to be able to give back even more,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “Their dedication is inspiring under normal circumstances and even more so during these difficult circumstances.”

After the pandemic hit, Raley’s went on a hiring blitz to keep up a sharp increase in demand. In one week in March alone, it hired 775 people.