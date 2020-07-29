FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday on drug and weapon charges outside of a motel.

Police were conducting a security check at a motel in the 3300 Block of North Texas Street Thursday when a Fairfield Police Department officer reportedly saw 26-year-old Fairfield resident Adrian Levigne sitting in a car in the parking lot.

When the officer approached, he saw that Levigne allegedly had drug paraphernalia in his hands and the officer said Levigne told him he had just used heroin, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department.

Levigne, who was on post-release community supervision for illegal firearm possession, was detained and his car was searched. Officers found a loaded, untraceable 9mm pistol, high-capacity magazines, heroin, methamphetamine, and Xanax.

Levigne was booked into Solano County Jail on several gun and drug charges. and for violating the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision conditions.