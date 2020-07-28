VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The Vacaville City Council is now allowing certain businesses to operate at city-owned properties.

The new program will allow businesses that don’t have their own outdoor space to use parks and vacant parcels. It would also temporarily suspend parking requirements to allow businesses to use privately-owned parking lots and courtyards.

Businesses allowed to use the spaces include gyms, barbershops, and movie theaters.

Solano County businesses, including gyms and barbershops, are prohibited from operating indoors because the county has been on the state’s watchlist for more than three days. Last week, the state released new guidelines allowing salons and barbershops to operate outside.

As of Tuesday evening, the county had reported 3,388 cases and 36 deaths.