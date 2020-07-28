SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man shot and killed a woman while she was driving him and four young children on River Road Monday night, officials said.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, detectives believe 27-year-old Mandiko Kwadzo was in the vehicle and shot the woman while she was driving, causing her to veer off the road and into the river.

A citizen saw the vehicle partially submerged in the 8700 block of River Road and called the sheriff’s department around 9:30 p.m. The citizen also helped four children and Kwadzo out of the vehicle.

First responders found the woman still in the driver’s seat and say she had a gunshot wound to her head, the sheriff’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Kwadzo and the woman were in a relationship and had children in common. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Kwadzo was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on a felony murder charge.

Officials say no other injuries were reported in this crash. The identity of the woman was not released.

