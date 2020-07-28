CERES (CBS13) — A man is under arrest for injuring two people — one of which was his stepmother — in Ceres.

Ceres police say that around midnight Sunday night, Randy Markle, 41, of Ceres went to a mobile home in the 1900 block of Herndon Road. And while highly agitated, he yelled at his stepmother who was sitting nearby and told her she needed to leave with him.

A man who was sitting nearby told Markle she wouldn’t be leaving with him. Markle then allegedly threw a piece of wood at the man, hitting him in the leg. When the man told Markle he was calling the police, Markle ran away. He returned a short time later with a piece of wood and allegedly used it to hit the man on the head, according to a police statement.

As Markle was attempting to leave, his stepmother approached him and told him to stay and wait for the police. In response, Markle allegedly hit her on the elbow with the piece of wood.

When police arrived at the home, they found the male victim holding a blood-soaked towel to his head. Markle’s stepmother had a cut on her elbow.

Police remained at the home, and when Markle returned, they arrested him on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.