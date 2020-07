MOKELUMNE HILL (CBS13) – Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters responded early this morning on a mutual aid request for a residential fire in Mokelumne Hill.

The structure was fully involved in flames before firefighters arrived, they say.

Firefighters from Mokelumne Hill, Calaveras Consolidated, San Andreas, CalFire, and Central Calaveras Fire worked together to battle the fire.

There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters.