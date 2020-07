SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Highway 99 in Sacramento is open after a truck crashed, blocking three northbound lanes on Tuesday.

The solo-vehicle crash happened in the area of 12th Avenue/Sutterville Road, according to Caltrans District 3. The driver reportedly fell asleep and hit the center divider, causing the engine of the truck to catch fire.

The crash scattered debris and spilled diesel across the roadway.

The road reopened around 8 a.m.