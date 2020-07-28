(CBS13) — Ron Howard’s documentary about the most destructive fire in California history will be released to several California theaters Friday.

‘Rebuilding Paradise’ follows the aftermath of the deadly Camp Fire, which claimed the lives of 84 people and destroyed roughly 19,000 buildings in November 2018, wiping out the town of Paradise.

National Geographic is releasing the documentary Friday through local cinemas, though many of the screening will be virtual. In Northern California, there will be screenings available at the Davis Varsity Theatre in Davis, the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley, The Pageant Theatre in Chico, and several other locations.

You can find a full list of screenings on the National Geographic website.