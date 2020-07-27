RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A home was damaged by fire Monday in Rio Linda.
The fire broke out at a home on 7th Street. Firefighters report that there were other items nearby that also caught fire, including an SUV, according to a statement from Sac Metro Fire Dept.
Fire on 7Th St in Rio Linda destroys home! No injuries. Investigators on scene @cbssacramento @CameronCGlenn @JPBonnett95621 @cris_bruton pic.twitter.com/ejZqXEvrew
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) July 27, 2020
#7thSt video pic.twitter.com/EaDvjukQ4L
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 27, 2020
Downed powerlines in the area posed a threat to firefighters.
Everyone was able to safely get out of the home.