FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – CHP officers faced off Monday with protesters in front of Governor Newsom’s Fair Oaks mansion.

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the high metal gates, demanding the release of inmates whose lives are at risk because of exposure to COVID-19, they say. They were also demanding the stop of ICE transfers.

“The issue is that folks aren’t getting adequate medical care, they’re not social distancing, they’re in cells — they’ll constantly be contracting COVID is if we don’t social distance,” said a protester. “Mass releasing allows people to come home to their families so they can self-quarantine, so they can heal, so that they can recover from this tragic event.”

The group calls itself the California Liberation Collective.

Protesters sang, chanted, and painted messages on the street in front of the mansion. Some even chained themselves to the gate of the home.

Between 10-14 people were arrested, the CHP reports.

So far, 6,500 California inmates have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and 37 have died. Several inmates, some of them, so-called “three strikers,” have been released for health reasons.