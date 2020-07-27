FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – Protesters are going to the top to make their voices heard on behalf of people behind bars in California on Monday.

There are dozens of protesters at Gavin Newsom’s mansion in Fair Oaks demanding the release of people behind bars whose lives are at risk because of exposrue to COVID-19. They’re also demanding the top of ICE transfers.

So far, 6,500 California inmates have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and 37 have died.

Some protesters have chained themselves to the gate of the governor’s home.

The group calls itself the California Liberation Collective.