GALT (CBS13) — The California National Guard is planning to operate a pop-up coronavirus testing event in Galt this week.

The testing site will be open starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Walker Community Park on Orr Road. Appointments are not necessary, and the county said community members 18 and older will be tested on a first-come-first-served basis. There is a 100-test limit each day.

Officials say results can take five to seven business days.

A similar pop-up site was held last week in Galt and spots filled up quickly. Within an hour of opening, the gates were closed.

READ ALSO: National Guard Deploys To Galt As Coronavirus Cases Increase

County data shows Galt has more cases than cities and suburbs with larger populations. Galt’s population stands at about 26,000 and there are 346 cases recorded so far. Citrus Heights has fewer cases, 350, but nearly four times the population.

As of Monday evening, Sacramento County has reported more than 9,000 cases of coronavirus and 118 deaths.