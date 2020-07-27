WOODLAND (CBS13) – A gym in Woodland has been slapped with a hefty fine for refusing to follow state orders and cease indoor operations.

Last week, Fit Republic Gym was fined $2,500 for continuing to operate.

The gym is the first business in the county to be fined, according to Yolo County Public Information Officer Jenny Tan. She says the fine came only after the gym’s owners were given several chances to comply, but wouldn’t.

“The county tried multiple times to educate and work with them on how to be compliant with local/state regulations and when the state of California required gyms to close,” she said.

On July 13, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a big step back and ordered the closure of indoor gyms, bars, indoor dining, and other activities across the state.