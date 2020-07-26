101st Birthday, Part 2It's Franklin A. Franco's 101st birthday!

14 hours ago

101st BirthdayOne Lincoln resident turns 101 today and the local community is celebrating him in a fun way.

14 hours ago

Online Summer Camp, Part 2Tina watches an experiment that kids can do as part of the online summer programs that Arm and Hammer offers.

14 hours ago

Handley's Western WearWe're joined by Victoria and Grace from Handley's Western Wear in Folsom for a look at their clothing options.

14 hours ago

Art Classes for KidsARE YOU LOOKING FOR SOMETHING FUN FOR KIDS TO DO THIS SUMMMER? WE MAY HAVE FOUND JUST THE THING.

14 hours ago