GILROY (CBS13) – This Tuesday will mark one year since the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival that left four people dead and several others injured.

A group named Moms Demand Action is hoping to make people acknowledge America’s problem with gun violence.

To honor those lost, the group is making what they call Soul Boxes.

The group said to honor those who survived, they’re fighting to enact tougher gun laws.

“We just wanted to do something that recognizes that we see the pain and the hurt that’s been caused due to gun violence,” said Brooke Strishock, Moms Demand Action spokesperson.

On July 28, 2019, 17 people were injured and four people, including the shooter, were killed at the festival.