CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A nursing facility in Carmichael has reported an uptick in cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Whitney Oaks Care Center said 13 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive during the coronavirus pandemic and one resident died from COVID-19 over the weekend.

The facility said nine residents and nine staff members are currently actively positive.

NEW APP: Download the new CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Over the last 72 hours, there were at least three new cases of respiratory symptoms.

Three of the 13 residents are reportedly in the hospital in stable condition.

The Whitney Oaks Care Center is located at 3529 Walnut Ave.