LINCOLN (CBS13) – It was a monumental day in the city of Lincoln as hundreds gathered to celebrate the 101st birthday of three-time war veteran, Franklin A. Franco.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the community celebrated the best way possible with a drive-by parade.

“I’m very happy about it,” Franklin said.

The Lincoln Police Department and fire department joined the festivities and the veteran even received a special visit by his VP Six quadrants.

Saturday’s observance, which was planned by the American Legion, was not only historical but also rare.

For the naval aviator, serving in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam was an absolute honor. When we spoke with franklin, he reminisced about his time as a pilot.

“I love to fly airplanes,” Franklin said. “I love to fly.”

Franco, who also assisted in getting John McCain out of the prisoner of war camp, is known as a hero to this nation, and he’s also a hero to the family – but in a different way.

“He supported me in everything,” said granddaughter Helen Ganski.

“Loving husband, he’s wonderful,” wife Lynn Franco said.

It’s a day that will go down in history but more importantly – a day Franklin will never forget.