SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento city officials want to slow traffic down by dropping speed limits around the city.

The city council is expected to vote on a proposal next week.

This comes after a city study found several areas where current speed limits are considered too fast because of nearby school zones, faster traffic in adjacent streets, or safety concerns.

The speed limit would drop by 5 miles per hour on streets all over the city, including Natomas, midtown, Oak Park and Del Paso Heights.