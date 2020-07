NATOMAS (CBS13) – A beloved doughnut shop in south Natomas is closing after being open for more than 30 years, according to reports from the Natomas Buzz.

Donuts Plus is yet another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic in the last few months. Sales are reportedly down by more than half.

The shop was opened by husband and wife Steve and Lisa Hang.

Donuts Plus will close for good after 5 p.m. on Sunday.