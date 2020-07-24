STOCKTON (CBS13) — A couple of families have been displaced from their residences after a fire spread from a triplex to a home in Stockton early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene along Black Oak Drive a little before 4 a.m.

Apparently, the flames had jumped from the roof of one home in the triplex to another. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control.

Both families were able to escape without any injuries, authorities say.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.