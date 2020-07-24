SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspect was shot by San Joaquin County deputies near Stockton early Friday morning.

Authorities say the incident started just before midnight at a hotel along the 4200 block of Waterloo Road. The sheriff’s office says they got a report of a man yelling and brandishing a gun.

Deputies who responded encountered the man and he reportedly pointed the gun at them – prompting the deputies to open fire.

No deputies were hurt in the incident, the sheriff’s office says, but the suspect has been taken to the hospital. The suspect’s condition was not stated.

A multi-agency investigation has been started, authorities say. The scene remains active and people are being urged to stay out of the area.