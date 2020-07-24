SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The suspect who was shot by San Joaquin County deputies near Stockton early Friday morning has died, authorities say.

Authorities say the incident started just before midnight at a hotel along the 4200 block of Waterloo Road. The sheriff’s office says they got a report of a man yelling and brandishing a gun.

Deputies who responded almost immediately encountered the 60-year-old man. He then reportedly pointed the gun at them – prompting the deputies to open fire.

No deputies were hurt in the incident, the sheriff’s office says, but the suspect was taken to the hospital.

Later on Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that the man had died.

The handgun the man was allegedly carrying looked like .40 caliber Smith and Wesson. Detectives say they later found that it was a replica weapon.

A multi-agency investigation has been started, authorities say.

The man’s name has not been released at this point.