100 Cards for 100 Years
Please send cards/letters to this Amazing Centurian,
Mrs. Madeline Marvin at :
DeeAnne McCullin/
Madeline Marvin’s 100
3053 Freeport Blvd, # 156
Sacramento
Protect With Heart
http://www.protectwithheart.com
Selena Srabian, Anna Ryan – frontline nurses who have partnered with Tim Collom, local artist.
Social media- IG @protectwithheart
twitter: @projectPWH
FB Annie & Isabel – @AnnieandIsabel
#protectwithheart
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Ave, Sacramento
https://www.empirescomics.com/
Summer Spark “drive-thru”
July 24th and 25th
7 pm -midnight
2300 Mine Shaft Lane)
Advanced reservation tickets are $20 per vehicle. Drop-in admission $30
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-spark-drive-thru-art-beats-and-tacos-tickets-110856663264
THE DESSERT CODE
Instagram: @thedessertcode
Facebook: facebook.com/thedessertcode
Recipes For Success
For more information http://www.recipesforsuccess.info
Sacsheriff.com
https://www.facebook.com/SacSheriff/
Sativo Tequila
http://www.elsativo.com/
Puentes
puentesca.org
Bridal Gown Sale
http://www.secondsummerbridesacramento.com, 916-330-4422, instagram @secondsummerbridesac, discount codes: 50% off accessories with gown purchase GDDAYNBSE
Disney auction
August 15 & 16
vegalleries.com