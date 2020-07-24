100 Cards for 100 Years

Please send cards/letters to this Amazing Centurian,

Mrs. Madeline Marvin at :

DeeAnne McCullin/

Madeline Marvin’s 100

3053 Freeport Blvd, # 156

Sacramento

Protect With Heart

http://www.protectwithheart.com

Selena Srabian, Anna Ryan – frontline nurses who have partnered with Tim Collom, local artist.

Social media- IG @protectwithheart

twitter: @projectPWH

FB Annie & Isabel – @AnnieandIsabel

#protectwithheart

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Ave, Sacramento

https://www.empirescomics.com/

Summer Spark “drive-thru”

July 24th and 25th

7 pm -midnight

2300 Mine Shaft Lane)

Advanced reservation tickets are $20 per vehicle. Drop-in admission $30

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-spark-drive-thru-art-beats-and-tacos-tickets-110856663264

THE DESSERT CODE

Instagram: @thedessertcode

Facebook: facebook.com/thedessertcode

Recipes For Success

For more information http://www.recipesforsuccess.info

Sacsheriff.com

https://www.facebook.com/SacSheriff/

Sativo Tequila

http://www.elsativo.com/

Puentes

puentesca.org

Bridal Gown Sale

http://www.secondsummerbridesacramento.com, 916-330-4422, instagram @secondsummerbridesac, discount codes: 50% off accessories with gown purchase GDDAYNBSE

Disney auction

August 15 & 16

vegalleries.com