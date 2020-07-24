AMADOR COUNTY(CBS13) — An El Dorado Hills family is gone following a fiery crash in Amador County Thursday.

Relatives identified the family as Alisa, Nicholas, Christopher and Tyler Streit. They shared a photo 5-year-old Christopher and 2-year-old Tyler both in their parents’ arms. Their mom and dad Alisa and Nicholas with smiles on their faces, embracing their boys’ love.

Family says the Streit’s were beautiful inside and out, loving and wonderful.

A preliminary investigation reveals the Streit’s were heading north down Latrobe Road at an unknown speed when they attempted to cross double yellow lines. The driver reportedly saw a car coming from the opposite direction attempted to get back in their lane and lost control.

Get the app: Download the new CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Their car went off the road, rolled multiple times and ended up in a field where it caught fire. The CHP still looking into exactly what happened, but say the crash was devastating.

“I think anytime kids are involved it makes it that much more difficult. It’s difficult in itself just responding to a scene where there is somebody who may or may not survive,’ said CHP Officer Warren Clawson.

People who live in Amador County know the road where the Streit family crashed well.

They say it’s very windy and trying to pass another driver is never a good idea.

“A little stressful especially when you have families and things of that nature put on the road,” one man said.

A young mother, father and two little boys are now remembered for their smiles and tenacious love.