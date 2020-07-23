SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy on trial for charges of having sex with a 16-year-old has pleaded guilty.

Shauna Bishop was arrested back in 2019. She was facing four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, as well as a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office revealed that Bishop had pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Court documents had previously revealed that the teen’s father – who also worked for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department – expressed concern to his ex-wife about Bishop’s relationship with the boy. The father claimed Bishop was “grooming” the teen.

The five-year veteran had most recently worked as a patrol deputy for the department’s north station.

Bishop is scheduled to be sentenced on September 23.