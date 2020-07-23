TAHOE VISTA (CBS13) — Authorities say a man was arrested near Lake Tahoe on Tuesday after he allegedly stole a golf cart.

Placer County deputies responded to Moon Dunes Beach in Tahoe Vista that day after witnesses reported hearing people yelling that their golf cart had been stolen.

The witnesses jumped into to help and found the golf cart parked ditched on the side of the road. The suspect was also reportedly spotted throwing about $2,400 worth of stolen golf clubs into some bushes.

Deputies were able to catch up to the suspect – identified as 45-year-old Truckee resident William Ford – and tried talking to him, but he was allegedly evasive and resistant.

Ford was eventually arrested and booked into Nevada County Jail. He’s facing charges of grand theft and resisting arrest, but he has since bailed out.