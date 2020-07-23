SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Justin Bieber has announced the new dates for his rescheduled tour that will swing by Sacramento in 2021.

Bieber’s world tour was originally supposed to stop in Sacramento on May 19 of this year, but the show was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post Thursday, the pop star revealed his new tour dates and wrote “Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe.”

The tour follows the release of Beiber’s fifth studio album “Changes”.

Tickets for new shows go on sale Aug. 6, and tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored. The Sacramento show is scheduled for August 15 at the Golden 1 Center.