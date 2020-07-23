AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Four people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Latrobe Road in Plymouth Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported around 2:11 p.m. near 22800 Latrobe Road. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said first responders found four deceased people inside the vehicle. Deputies say all four occupants had been burned beyond recognition.

The identities of the four occupants are unknown, pending DNA analysis for identification, the sheriff’s office said.

Southbound traffic on Latrobe Road was shut down at South Shingle Road due for a few hours as officers investigated the crash.

The crash also reportedly sparked a vegetation fire. Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit said firefighters contained a 3.7-acre fire off Latrobe Road near the El Dorado County line.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.