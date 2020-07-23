FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol officers worked quickly to stop a sideshow that was happening right next to Interstate 80 near Fairfield.

Officers say, on Wednesday evening, a group was putting on an alleged “sideshow” on Nelson Road — in plain view of the freeway.

With the street being a dead end, officers were able to easily block in the drivers from trying to escape.

CHP says “appropriate enforcement action” was taken, but all the drivers were released.

Officers note that sideshows are dangerous and illegal activities. With Nelson road often seeing pedestrian and bicyclist traffic, that danger was heightened.

Anyone who sees a sideshow happening is urged to call authorities immediately.

On July 13, 2019, Northbound Interstate 5 was closed between Pocket Road and Florin Road by drivers carrying out a sideshow.