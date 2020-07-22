Delta Humane Society: Cats!See how you can help local shelter cats!!!

7 hours ago

Good Day Rewind (7/21/20)Check out the top moments from today's show! Don't miss tomorrow's show!

8 hours ago

Good Day at 9:00 a.m.Alicia Gibson, mom and author of the book "Coordinating Chaos" talked with us this morning!!!

8 hours ago

Saving Water While WateringLori was live with an expert with tips on how to water your lawn more efficiently.

8 hours ago

Delta Humane Society: Do It For The Dogs!!!Lance McHan with the Delta Humane Society is helping raise donations for the dogs.

8 hours ago