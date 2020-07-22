WOODLAND (CBS13) — The Woodland nursing home where a large coronavirus outbreak resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen residents will be closing by the end of September.

St. John’s Village announced on Wednesday that they would be closing the Stollwood nursing facility.

Officials say it would be “extremely burdensome” financially, amid the coronavirus pandemic, to keep the facility open. Further, the company argues that labor shortages and increasing regulations have left the facility in a tenuous situation.

According to Yolo County public health numbers, there have been a total of 17 residents at Stollwood who have died from coronavirus. Another 32 residents, along with 34 staff members, have tested positive.

Stollwood’s last day open is scheduled for Sept. 30, St. John’s Village said. Exactly how the process of closing the facility and where the remaining residents will go is still unclear.