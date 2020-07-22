LODI (CBS13) — A suspect was cited for hit-and-run after crashing into a parked police vehicle in Lodi, but only after becoming the victim of a similar crime later on that same day, say police.

According to the Lodi Police Department, the driver of the suspect pickup truck, a 55-year-old from Stockton, left the scene of the crash.

The vehicle was found later Tuesday in Stockton after it was struck by a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer then drove away, police said.

Police say the suspect was cited for hit-and-run. Lodi police did not say if the driver of the tractor-trailer has been identified.