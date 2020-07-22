ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Rocklin residents are being urged to exercise more caution as coyote sightings are on the rise.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Rocklin Police warned residents to take specific precautions. Police said coyotes are naturally fearful of humans but may lose that fear if they have access to human food or garbage.

Residents are urged to:

• Never feed or attempt to tame a coyote

• Keep garbage in tightly closed containers

• Bring pets inside at night and do not leave pet food outside

• Remove sources of water

• Pick up fallen fruit and avoid using bird feeders as they attract rodents and other coyote prey

• Install motion-sensitive lighting on the exterior of your house

If you want to learn more about coyotes, check out the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website.